NAB committed to rootingout corruption: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that taking mega corruption cases/white collar crime cases to logical conclusion is top most priority of the NAB and NAB strongly believes in conducting the inquiries and investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines that too after collecting solid evidence as per law.

The NAB chairman chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at its Headquarters and was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) DG Operations and other senior members of the NAB. Director General of all Regional Bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

The chairman said that corruption is mother of all evils and NAB is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations. During the meeting, it was informed by DG operations, that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 98 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 52 references have been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 13 inquiries and 16 investigations are under process.

A total of 1275 corruption references involving Rs943 billion are at different stages of hearing in 25 accountability courts and had recovered Rs178 billion from the corrupt elements during the tenure of present management of NAB.

It was further informed that NAB had already disposed off 46123 complaints out of 51591 received during 2019, while action is being taken to dispose of remaining 13299 complaints.

The NAB had authorized 1464 complaint verifications, out of which 1362 have been completed, while investigations of 770 complaint verifications are under process. NAB has received over 30000 applications from the affecteed of Mudarba and Musharika scandals.

The NAB has so far arrested 45 persons besides filing 28 references in different accountability courts.

NAB has established over 50000 character building societies in universities and colleges across the country in order to aware the youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that measures are being taken to check money laundering. ”The money stashed abroad through corrupt means would be taken back to the country as per law,” he said.