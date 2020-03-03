Old enmity claims 2 lives

MANANWALA: Two people were shot dead owing to an old enmity at Housing Colony bypass Sheikhupura on Monday.Accused Sarfaraz allegedly shot dead Yaseen and Bilal, avenging the murder of his father. Yaseen was an employee of a secret agency. Reportedly, Sarfaraaz’s father was murdered in 2017 at Nankana.