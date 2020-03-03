22 drug peddlers arrested with narcotics

Ag APP

SARGODHA: Police have arrested 22 accused, including two women, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said on Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers, police conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 22 accused and recovered 6.879kg hashish, 2.024kg heroin, 54 bottles of liquor, nine pistols of 30-bore, two rifles of 444-bore and two guns of 12-bore from them. The accused included Rohi Bano, Kaneez Fatima, Muhammad Arshad, Aamer Sultan, Ahmad Raza, Rajab Ali, Noor Muhammad, Habib, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Akram, Azam Tariq, Ehsan, Zafar Khan and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

27 outlaws arrested: The police have arrested 27 people, including five criminals, involved in robbery cases from Sillanwali and City police limits. The police sources said Monday that on the direction of DPO Ammara Athar, police team of Sillanwali headed by DSP Circle Muhammad Usman has conducted operation against criminals and raided in different parts of its jurisdiction. The police arrested a six members inter- district Dacoit gang along with its leader Muhammad Feroz. The other members of the gang were included Shan Ali, Qaisar Nawaz, Sabir Hussain and Amjad Ali. The criminals were wanted to Sillanwali, Atta Shaheed, Kirana, Kotmomin and Bhalwal Sadder police stations in robbery cases. The police also arrested 22 kite-sellers from the city and recovered over 1,000 kite and 55 rolls of chemicals strings from them. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.