AWP demands province for Seraiki people

MULTAN: The third congress of Awami Workers Party (AWP) Seraiki Wasaib Monday urged the government to declare a province for the people of Saraiki region.

The AWP also announced launching a mass mobilisation campaign for early creation of the province. The AWP Saraiki Wasaib third congress elected Farhat Abbas as its president and assigned the task of mass mobilization on Saraiki province. Talking to reporters at Multan district court, Farhat Abbas said rulers and mainstream political parties were not committed and serious in the creation of Saraiki province. However, the AWP demands a constitutional province for the Sataiki region. He said the incumbent government was not making serious efforts in this regard.

The division of Punjab is a thorny issue and all mainstream political parties are playing politics on the issue. Criticizing Janoobi Punjab Suba Mahaz, he said the group betrayed his voters and promised the creation of Saraiki province in first 100 days of forming the government. He said in April, around a dozen lawmakers from the ruling PML-N rebelled to form the Janoobi Punjab Suba Mahaz (JPSM). They later merged the JPSM with the PTI, following a written agreement that if the PTI formed the government post-2018 elections, the party would be bound to create a south Punjab province within the first 100 days of its rule. However, the Mahaz has played with the people of this remote region, he maintained. The Farhatullah Babar led Province Commission has endorsed discriminatory policies towards south Punjab. “The people of south Punjab felt deprived in terms of resource allocation, job quotas, educational institutions and development projects.