Hindu community protests against Indian govt’s acts

KARACHI: A Hindu community's representative has claimed that 50 people of Bhaagri community who went to India a month ago to visit the holy sites have been forced to make anti-Pakistan statements under duress by India's law enforcement agencies. Lakhi Mal, who led a protest of his community outside the Hyderabad Press Club on Monday, told The News that they firmly believe that the neighbouring country's intelligence agencies had pressurized them to vilify Pakistan. "We firmly believe that our people have been kept hostage in India and that they were forced to issue statements about their alleged oppression in Pakistan," said Mal. According to him, his community's 50 members including men, women and children went to the neighbouring country on February 3 to pay a visit to the holy places. However, days after their arrival, they made a case for obtaining the Indian citizenship by alleging that in Pakistan they were subjected to religious persecution. They had also alleged that Hindus were forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan. "We completely reject these accusations which were made under pressure of the Indian government. And we want to tell we Hindus are living a peaceful life and that we enjoy all the rights in Pakistan," said Mal.