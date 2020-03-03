CM inaugurates Spring Festival

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Spring Festival 2020 at Jilani Park here Monday. Usman Buzdar also visited Art and Craft Village and inspected different stalls being displayed over there. He showed his keen interest in the items displayed on the stalls of Art and Craft Village.
