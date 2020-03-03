close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
March 3, 2020

CM inaugurates Spring Festival

March 3, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Spring Festival 2020 at Jilani Park here Monday. Usman Buzdar also visited Art and Craft Village and inspected different stalls being displayed over there. He showed his keen interest in the items displayed on the stalls of Art and Craft Village.

