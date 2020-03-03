110 criminals arrested in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police, during a combing operation, have arrested 110 suspected criminals. The SSP Shikarpur, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, on Monday said during a combing operation with the assistance of Sindh Rangers, the police have arrested 110 suspect criminals and recovered 24 snatched motorcycles, one car and a Mazda van along with drugs, snatched mobile phones, buffaloes and other valuables, including cash. Dr Rizwan also said the police would continue to maintain law and order situation in the district, saying that currently, the law and order situation in Shikarpur was under control.