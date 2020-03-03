MPA Shahnaz murder: Police get seven-day physical remand

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court has given seven days physical remand of two accused in PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s murder case, here on Monday.

Darya Khan Mari Police of Naushahro Feroze had arrested two prime accused for the murder of MPA Shahnaz. They were identified as Akhtar and Waqar Khokhar and

recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, and a magazine with four rounds from their possession. The police on Monday presented them before the ATC Court Naushahro Feroze and requested 14-day physical remand, but the court allowed seven days of physical remand.