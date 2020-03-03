Dry weather forecast in most parts of country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city Monday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said the continental air prevailed over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper areas. However, rain is expected at few places in north Balochistan. Monday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where the mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore it was 12.3°C and maximum was 26.5°C.