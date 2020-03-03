CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Spring Festival 2020 at Jilani Park here Monday.

Usman Buzdar also visited Art and Craft Village and inspected different stalls being displayed over there. He showed his keen interest in the items being displayed on the stalls of Art and Craft Village. An elderly person presented a model of Minar-e-Pakistan to Usman Buzdar and was also presented with a traditional Chadar. Adviser Asif Mahmood and PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan adorned a traditional turban to the chief minister.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Spring Festival 2020, the chief minister said that Spring Festival had become part of cultural civilisation of Lahore as it brings a message of felicity and hope for everyone, he added.

“I pay tributes to the team for organising Spring Festival and we will continue with the culture of holding spring festivals in future also because such positive activities provide healthy entertainment, he stated.

Spring festivals have also been launched across the province, he said adding the PTI government was striving for promoting traditional tourism, sports and cultural activities from day one and has always promoted such activities. With the grace of Allah Almighty law and order is much satisfactory across whole Punjab, including Lahore.

The Punjab government has organised a number of sports, culture and tourism activities and holding of PSL matches in Lahore, including other cities is a welcome step, he added. He pointed out that Bangladesh team also played matches in Lahore and holding international standard Lahore Biennale event had also been conducted successfully for which the Punjab government provided Rs60 million.

He reiterated that literary festivals were also being arranged along with holding art and cultural activities and university sports festival had also been organised. Kabaddi World Cup has also been organised in Lahore for the first time. He said that regional culture was being promoted by holding events like Rohi funfair and Cholistan Jeep Rally programmes.

Such cultural and sports programmes will be held in future as well. He said that administrative scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority had been extended to the whole of province. The Punjab government is protecting and restoring historical buildings to their original condition. Special steps have been taken in order to promote religious tourism in the province and Baloch Culture Day was also being celebrated on the eve of spring festival and I extend heartiest felicitations to my Baloch brethren.

The government is restoring the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind in its original shape in Okara and this step will promote provincial harmony among Punjab and Balochistan. “I am happy that Pakistani culture has been beautifully infused in the spring festival,” he added.

Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, DG Muzaffar Khan and a large number of people also attended the ceremony.