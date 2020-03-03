Int’l experts to attend seminar on ‘Global Strategic Threat and Response’

ISLAMABAD: Various national and international experts from different background will participate in a two-day seminar on “Global Strategic Threat & Response” that will be held on March 4 to 5, 2020.

The list of international experts, including Cameron Munter (USA), Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sir Brian Burridge (UK), Lieutenant Colonel Lyle Holt (Royal Australian Air Force), Dr Filippo Neri Leonardo (Italy), Colonel Dr John Andreas Olsen (Norway), Jorge Sebastiao (CTO Huawei Middle East & European Union), General (Retd) Philippe Steininger (France), and Air Commodore Simon Edwards (Royal Air Force, UK).

They would deliver their speeches on different issues, including emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare.