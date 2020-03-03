NAB files reference over corruption in BISP

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference against alleged corruption in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The NAB Rawalpindi has filed the reference against former chairperson BISP Farzana Raja and other accused. Farzana remained chairperson of the BISP from 2008 to 2013 during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party government. The reference has been sent to the Registrar Office for scrutiny.