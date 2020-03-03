Indian police arrest several youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Indian police Monday arrested several Kashmiri youth in different areas of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Indian police during crackdown operations and house raids arrested around half a dozen youth including Fayyaz Ahmed Butt, Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz, Rauf Ahmad and Ishfaq Ahmad in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Bandipore areas, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The cordon and search operations ongoing in different areas of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Valley have created an atmosphere of fear and harassment, halting the daily life in these areas. The police claimed the detained youth including Fayyaz Ahmad Butt were overground workers of freedom organisations.