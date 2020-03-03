Millions of migrants to head for Europe: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Monday that "millions" of migrants will soon head for Europe as he mounted pressure on Western countries to give Turkey more assistance with the Syrian conflict. Erdogan also said he hoped to reach a deal on a ceasefire in Syria when he meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the week following intense fighting in the last rebel holdout of Idlib. He warned Europe that it will have to shoulder its part of the refugee crisis triggered by violence in the region. "After we opened the doors, there were multiple calls saying ‘close the doors´. I told them ‘it’s done. It´s finished. The doors are now open. Now, you will have to take your share of the burden´," he said. Thousands of migrants and refugees, including Afghans, Syrians and Iraqis, have massed at Turkey’s border with Greece after Erdogan announced on Friday that Turkey would no longer prevent them from leaving for the European Union. He claimed the numbers were far higher, saying the numbers had already hit "hundreds of thousands".