Community plot can’t be converted into commercial: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday observed that community plot cannot be sold out after converting it into a commercial one. The apex court summoned Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman in this regard. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case pertaining to a community plot directed the CDA chairman to bring on next date of hearing complete history as well as master plan of the community plot.

During the hearing, the court observed that the CDA Board either cannot give the community plot to any person on lease or sell out to him. CDA counsel, however, submitted that the owner of the plot had paid Rs40 million and will pay the remaining amount of Rs5 million. The Chief Justice, however, observed that it would be examined for what purpose the community plot was allocated. Counsel for CDA, however, informed the court that the allottee of the plot was required to build a swimming pool.

Chief Justice said it was responsibility of the civic body (CDA) to provide facilities over the community plot. “How was it converted for commercial purpose?” the CJP questioned. An official of CDA, however, told the court that the CDA Board in 1992 gave approval for constructing shops on the said plot.

At this, the Chief Justice observed if the CDA Board gives approval for establishing shopping mall at the plot adjacent to the Supreme Court, what they will do. Meanwhile, the court directed CDA chairman to appear before it on the next date of hearing along with complete history and master plan of the community plot.