Price control

Unfortunately, we live in a country where many people are hired for different positions for not doing their duties properly. We have a plethora of price-control magistrates in this country, but most of them are negligent of their duties which is why prices of all edible items are alarmingly high even in Islamabad.

The cost of living in this land of ours has become unbearable for many with honest means, but for those with unfair means of income life is like paradise. Is there anyone who runs his/her kitchen from his /her own hard-earned money through honest means who can take notice of the inefficiency of our price control magistrates and tell them that one of the most common factor of alarming prices is non-compliance of the price list and their effective checking?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad