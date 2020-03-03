Du Plessis back for S Africa’s tour to India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Former captain Faf du Plessis will return to South Africa’s one-day international squad for a three-match tour of India later this month. Du Plessis and fellow batsman Rassie van der Dussen were rested for a current series against Australia but both were named in a 15-man squad announced by Cricket South Africa on Monday. Orthodox left-arm spinner George Linde, who made his Test debut against India in Ranchi last October, is in line for his first white-ball cap in place of left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is unavailable because his wife is soon to give birth to the couple’s first child.
