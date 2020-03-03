Critchley leaves Liverpool with Klopp endorsement

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp says he is delighted for Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley after he was appointed the new head coach of Sky Bet League One side Blackpool.

Critchley, who took charge of Liverpool for two cup ties earlier this season when Klopp was away, has agreed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The 41-year-old was in the dugout for the Reds’ 1-0 FA Cup fourth round replay win over Shrewsbury and departs the club ahead of their fifth round clash with Chelsea.

Klopp believes it is a fantastic opportunity, saying: “Congratulations to Blackpool and to Neil, it’s a great thing. It’s a nice challenge for him, a nice opportunity. He wanted to take it, he asked the club and we said, ‘Yes, of course.’ It’s really nice because it shows it’s possible that you can make your way as a youth or Under-23 coach as well, that’s always what we wanted to have.”

Critchley joined Liverpool in 2013 after six years as academy director at his hometown club Crewe. He spent four years as Under-18s coach at Anfield before being taking charge of the Under-23s in 2017.“I am absolutely delighted to join Blackpool,” Critchley told the Blackpool

website.