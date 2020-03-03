Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign

SOUTH BEND: Pete Buttigieg, who rose from relative obscurity as a mayor in Indiana to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic US presidential nomination, has ended his campaign.

The decision by the first openly gay candidate to seriously contend for the presidency — and among the youngest ever — came just a day after leading rival Joe Biden scored a resounding victory in South Carolina.

That sparked new pressure on the party’s moderate wing to coalesce behind the former vice president. “The truth is the path has narrowed to a close for our candidacy if not for our cause,” Buttigieg told supporters in South Bend, Indiana. “We must recognise that at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and country together.”