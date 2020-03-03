Johnson asks Cabinet Office to ‘establish facts’ after Patel claims

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts”, following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed the action being taken following an urgent question from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. He addressed the Commons after Sir Philip Rutnam quit as permanent secretary of the Home Office after rows with Patel, with allegations of bullying levelled against the Home Secretary.

Gove told MPs: “Allegations have been made that the Home Secretary has breached the ministerial code. The Home Secretary absolutely rejects these allegations. The Prime Minister has expressed his full confidence in her, and having worked closely with the Home Secretary over a number of years, I have the highest regard for her, she is a superb minister doing a great job.”

Corbyn said: “A minister in breach of the ministerial code cannot remain in office and should be dismissed.”