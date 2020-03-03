Abid Sher heckled off stage at awards show

LONDON: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) minister Abid Sher Ali was heckled off stage at an awards ceremony held here in west London on Saturday night after workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested against his presence.

The 17th Pakistan Community Achievement Awards was being bestowed upon the people who have achieved extraordinary successes in their respective fields. Ali, who was a minister of state for power in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s government, was a guest at the event.

As soon as Abid Sher Ali was called on the stage to hand an award to a member of the Pakistani business community, some PTI workers in attendance started chanting slogans against him, demanding him to leave the stage. The trouble started after a recipient walked onstage but refused to receive the award from Abid Sher Ali. That prompted other PTI activists in the hall to join in the chants.

The event organiser, Asif Saleem Mitha, told the audience that Abid Sher Ali was his guest and had a right to participate just like the others. He then handed over the mic to Ali who delivered a speech amid heckling.

During his speech, he said it was unfortunate that the PTI had “turned a non-political event into a political one”. He also said the workers were demonstrating “the training they received from their leadership”. He then ended his speech and left the stage chanting “Nawaz Sharif Zindabad”. He subsequently left the ceremony after an hour.

Speaking to The News, Abid Sher Ali denied that he was forced to leave the stage. He said: “The news items that are circulating in the media in this regard are not based on reality. We should promote the cause of Pakistan outside of Pakistan. We shouldn’t set bad examples for the young generation.”

Muhammad Tanveer, one of the PTI workers who raised slogans against Ali, said he protested because PML-N leaders “have been involved in mismanagement of Pakistan”. He added that Abid Sher Ali “should not have been called to the stage to make a political speech”.