Tue Mar 03, 2020
Newsdesk
March 3, 2020

Kashmir situation warrants global intervention: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the global community to play its role in preventing aggressive polices and Hindutva ideology of RSS-inspired BJP government in Indian occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in Islamabad, he said recent targeted killings of Muslims in New Delhi and the desecration of their places of worship were a matter of grave concern for entire global community.

The Prime Minister underscored that the Indian government was engaged in systematic efforts to discriminate against marginalised and disenfranchised minorities, particularly Muslims. About Pak-Saudi relations, Khan mentioned the special significance of the bilateral relationship based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the grassroots level.

