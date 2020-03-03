Seerat conference at GCWU

SIALKOT: The inaugural session of a three-day International Seerat Conference will begin at Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot on Tuesday (today).

According to the university management, the moot is being held in active collaboration with the Higher Education Commission Punjab. Prominent scholars from Indonesia, India, Palestine and South Africa have arrived to attend the conference. Representatives of universities, teachers and researchers from across the country will also attend the conference. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmed will be chief guest at the inaugural session.

Govt Murray College, Rescue 1122 sign MoU: The Government Murray College Sialkot and Rescue 1122 on Monday signed a MoU under which students of the college will perform duties as rescuers.

According to Rescue 1122, Government Murray College Principal Prof Javed Akhtar and District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid signed the MoU. Under the MoU, the Rescue 1122 would provide training including fire-fighting, first aid and other emergency related exercises to the students. The students of college would perform duties with officials of Rescue 1122 during different emergencies.

Old man died in road accident: An old man died in an accident when a coaster collided with a bike on Pasrur-Gujranwala Road on Monday.According to Rescue 1122, Ashraf (65) on his way back riding a motorbike when a speeding coaster hit him near Pana Wala on Pasrur-Sialkot Road. As a result, he fell down and sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.