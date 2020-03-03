FDA establishes one-window counter for applicants

FAISALABAD: An executive ‘one-window counter’ has been established by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to provide quick services to applicants within one day relating to issuance of possession slips of plots and clearance certificates besides approval of proposed plan and completion plan in the FDA controlled housing colonies and commercial markets.

This executive system has been started after the approval of FDA’s governing body and special fee has been fixed in this regard. Talking to reporters, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said the applications received through executive one-window counter would be disposed of within one day subject to the condition of clearance of Estate Management Directorate report on the same day.

He said multi-dimensional initiatives had been taken to improve the quality of FDA services to get the strong confidence of the public. Giving details of the one-window counter, the DG said in case of residential plot, Rs 15,000 fee each has been fixed for the issuance of possession slip of the plot and clearance certificate, while Rs 40,000 each would be charged for the approval of proposed plan and completion plan.

He maintained that in case of commercial plot the fee of Rs 30,000 each would be received for issuance of possession slip and clearance report while applicants would have to pay Rs 65,000 as fee each for getting the approval of proposed plan and completion plan the same day.

He said 18 housing colonies and 18 commercial markets in the city are being operated under the control of FDA. He expressed determination for further raising the quality of FDA services through various reforms.

FOUR WOMAN ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Five people, including four women attempted suicide here on Monday.

Due to domestic issues, Zahid Akbar of Ali Town, Shazia of Sidhupura, Robi of Samanabad, Perveen of Hassanpura and Bismillah of Chak 115/GB consumed poison.

Woman, daughter die in accident: A woman of Chak 192/RB, Chak Jhumra, and her young daughter died in a road accident near Pinidi Bhattian on Motorway on Monday. Amjad Hussain, Pathani Bibi and her daughter Miskan were moving in a car when one of the tyres of the vehicle burst and the car collided with another car. As a result, Pathani and her daughter died on the spot and Amjad sustained critical wounds.

3 OF A FAMILY INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE: Three members of a family sustained injuries when a roof of a room collapsed in Yasir Town. Sadia, 18, Hammad Saeed, 12 and Ehtsham Muzammal, 11, were injured when a roof of a room collapsed.

POISONED MAN DIES: A man of Dijkot who was administered poison a few days ago, died at Allied Hospital on Monday. Muhammad Riaz was administered poison by some unidentified people a week ago.