close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

No casualty in Bannu blast

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

BANNU: An explosive device went off in the limits of Janikhel Police Station on Monday but caused no casualty, official sources said. They said that unidentified miscreants had planted an explosive device in Wali Noor area that went off. Soon after the explosion, the security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. However, no arrest was made till the filing of this report.

Latest News

More From Peshawar