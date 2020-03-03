No casualty in Bannu blast

BANNU: An explosive device went off in the limits of Janikhel Police Station on Monday but caused no casualty, official sources said. They said that unidentified miscreants had planted an explosive device in Wali Noor area that went off. Soon after the explosion, the security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. However, no arrest was made till the filing of this report.