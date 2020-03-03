Encroachments demolished

BANNU: The district administration demolished encroachments on roadsides in the city area here on Monday. Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Niazi said that the people were earlier informed to remove the encroachments by themselves but they failed to do so. He said that the operation was launched in City area, Domail tehsil and People’s Bazaar and illegally constructed buildings, houses and other structures were demolished. The official said that the roads and bazaars were widened after the operation, adding, the operation would continue.