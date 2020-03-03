Committees constituted in Manshera protect crops from pigs

MANSEHRA: The local farmers and the Agriculture Department have constituted committees to kill pigs which have damaged crops in Darband, Tanawal and other parts of the Mansehra district.

“Committees comprising peasants would be trained by the Wildlife Department in killing pigs which have destroyed agriculture fields in parts of Oghi Tehsil,” Mohammad Tariq, an Agriculture officer, told a farmers’ gathering held in Darband on Monday.

The officials of Wildlife, Agriculture departments and several peasants from Darband, Tanawal and parts of Oghi Tehsil showed up to evolve a joint strategy for coping with the pigs' attacks on crops in parts of the district in general and Darband in particular.

The peasants told the gathering that pigs had dug agriculture fields largely in their areas causing them a huge financial loss.

“This wild creature has destroyed our fields causing us huge financial losses. If the Wildlife and Agriculture departments would not take proactive action, the government would not achieve its wheat production target this year,” a farmer from Darband said.

Mohammad Arif, a Range Officer in the Wildlife Department, told the gathering his department would not only train the committees of farmers constituted in each area but they would also be equipped with special guns which could shoot pigs.

“Our basic objective of this training is to achieve the desired results by protecting other animals and creatures from any harm in this operation against pigs,” he said.