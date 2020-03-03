KP govt to get possession of PTDC properties

PESHAWAR: A meeting was told here on Monday that the properties of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be handed over to the provincial government soon.

According to an official statement, both the provincial and federal governments have agreed to the outline of handover of the PTDC properties to the province with the aim of promoting tourism.

The chief minister was briefed on the arrangements made by Tourism Department for attracting maximum local and foreign tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming season.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Provincial Ministers Taimoor Salim Jhagra and Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Minister’s Advisor Ajmal Wazir, chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, additional chief secretary, principal secretary to chief minister and secretary tourism attended the event.

It was informed that the provincial government had approved an amount of Rs360 million for the HR liabilities of PTDC and another amount of Rs250 million for its contribution to endowment fund of PTDC.

The participants of were further informed that an Integrated Tourism Management Plan 2020 has been prepared to attract maximum local and foreign tourists to the newly identified tourist sites of KP in the upcoming season and under the plan, various departments including Local Government, Health, Communication & Works, Home, Rescue 1122, divisional commissioners and district administration have been assigned special tasks to facilitate tourists to the maximum.

The tasks include the provision of basic medical treatment facilities, sanitation and cleanliness, solid waste management, rehabilitation of roads, the security of tourists, provision of foods and POL in case of emergency, provision of temporary toilets, the establishment of tourism facilitation centres and other necessary arrangements in the tourist spots.

It was also told that a Tourist Facilitation Hub had been set up at provincial level to monitor the completion of the tasks assigned to the above-mentioned departments and to receive complaints from the tourists in this regard.

The chief minister and the special assistant to the prime minister, while showing their satisfaction on the arrangements, stressed the need for a coordinated and uniform strategy for both the provincial and federal governments to promote tourism.