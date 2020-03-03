Sindh claim netball titles

ISLAMABAD: Sindh won the men and women Inter-Provincial Netball Championships that concluded at the Hamidi Hall Monday.Sindh beat Punjab 17-15 to land men’s title while in the third position match Gilgit defeated Islamabad 16-10.

In the women’s final, Sindh beat Punjab 13-7. KPK defeated Gilgit 5-2 to finish third. As many as six teams took part in the championship namely Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit.CBR President Employees Housing Society Altaf Ahmed Butt was the chief guest and gave away trophies and medals to the winners.

Pakistan Netball Federation President Mudassar Arain, Secretary General Syed Gohar Raza, Huma Football Club President Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi were also present on the occasion.