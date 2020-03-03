James powers Lakers past Pelicans

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up their MVP campaigns with dominant performances on Sunday over a couple of teams battling for playoff spots.

Reigning league MVP Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as Milwaukee notc­hed another one-sided NBA victory, a 93-85 triumph over the Hornets in Charlotte.

James had a triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114. The Bucks pushed their league-leading record to 52-8 with their sixth straight win since the all-star break.

Antetokounmpo said that was all that mattered as the team’s streak of 100-point regular-season games ended at 83. “I don’t think anybody cares about that,” he said of the triple-digit scoring streak that stretched back to February 23, 2019. “We as players just come in here and try to get a win.”

In this “old-school” victory, the Bucks never trailed in the second half, although their 15 turnovers in the first three quarters helped the Hornets keep it close and Charlotte trailed by just two entering the final quarter. Charlotte is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference two spots back of a playoff position.

Antetokounmpo seized control in the waning minutes, putting the Bucks up 88-83 with a turnaround jump shot.