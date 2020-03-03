Sultan Azlan Shah Cup postponed

ISLAMABAD: Fear of coronavirus has forced the organisers to postpone the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup that was scheduled to be held in Ipoh (Malaysia) from April 11-18.

The hockey tournament will now be held from September 24 to October 3 at the same venue. “It is in the best interest of the players, officials and all parties involved that the 29th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Men’s Hockey Tournament 2020 to be postponed,” orgainsing committee chairman Dato’ Haji Abd Rahim Bin Md said in a statement.

The organising committee apologised for the inconvenience but said the decision was taken keeping in mind the current crisis across the world. “The decision has been conveyed to FIH (International Hockey Federation), AHF (Asian Hockey Federation), MHC (Malaysia Hockey Confederation) and the participating teams,” the statement further read.

The participating teams in this edition’s tournament were Australia, Canada, Japan, hosts Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea. Australia have won the title 10 times, followed by Pakistan and India four times each.