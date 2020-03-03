NZ crush India to sweep Test series

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zea­land: India captain Virat Kohli was left frustrated and deflated as New Zealand won the second Test inside three days in Christchurch on Monday to sweep the series.

India started the day at 90 for six and were all out for 124, before New Zealand chased down the required 132 to win for the loss of three wickets in 36 overs.

It ended a disappointing tour for India and Kohli as New Zealand, who won the first Test by 10 wickets early on day four, wrapped up the series with ease.

New Zealand are now unbeaten in their last 13 home Tests, winning nine of them, and in the past decade their record as hosts is played 39, won 20, drawn 13 and lost five. In the latest series, on traditional New Zealand green wickets, India managed scores of 165, 191, 242 and 124, reflecting the low contributions from Kohli of 2, 19, 3 and 14.

Kohli came to New Zealand as the world’s top Test batsman and oozing charm as he described New Zealand as the “nice guys” of cricket. But during the series he lost his top ranking to Australian Steve Smith and when Kane Williamson went for three in the first innings of the second Test the pressure showed when he gave the New Zealand skipper a very animated send-off.

There was further evidence of frustration when he was caught on camera yelling an obscenity at a group of New Zealand supporters on Sunday. The end came quickly for India on day three as Tim Southee and Trent Boult tormented the batsmen with their variety of inswing and outswing deliveries targeting both sides of the stumps.

Hanuma Vihari was the first to fall, in Southee’s second over, when he turned a legside delivery too fine and was caught by BJ Watling diving to his left. Five balls later and with no addition to the score, India’s other overnight batsman Rishabh Pant was caught behind off a Boult delivery that swung away.

Mohammed Shami was caught for five by Tom Blundell at deep mid-wicket and Jasprit Bumrah was run out when trying to give the strike to Ravindra Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 16.

Boult and Southee signed for most of the dismissals with Boult taking four for 28 and Southee three for 36. The swing pair accounted for 25 of the 40 Indian wickets in the series. —

TOSS: NEW ZEALAND

INDIA 1ST INNINGS: 242

NEW ZEALAND 1ST INNINGS: 235

INDIA 2ND INNINGS (overnight 90-6)

Shaw c Latham b Southee 14

Agarwal lbw Boult 3

Pujara b Boult 24

Kohli lbw de Grandhomme 14

Rahane b Wagner 9

Yadav b Boult 1

Vihari c Watling b Southee 9

Pant c Watling b Boult 4

Jadeja not out 16

Shami c Blundell b Southee 5

Bumrah run out 4

Extras (B-9, LB-12) 21

Total (all out, 46 overs) 124

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-26, 3-51, 4-72, 5-84, 6-89, 7-97, 8-97, 9-108, 10-124.

BOWLING: Southee 11-2-36-3, Boult 14-4-28-4, Jamieson 8-4-18-0, de Grandhomme 5-3-3-1, Wagner 8-1-18-1.

NEW ZEALAND 2ND INNINGS

Latham c Pant b Yadav 52

Blundell b Bumrah 55

Williamson c Rahane b Bumrah 5

Taylor not out 5

Nicholls not out 5

Extras (B-1, LB-8, NB-1) 10

Total (3 wkts, 36 overs) 132

Fall of wicket: 1-103, 2-112, 3-121.

BOWLING: Bumrah 13-2-39-2, Yadav 14-3-45-1, Shami 3-1-11-0, Jadeja 5-0-24-0 (1nb), Kohli 1-0-4-0.