Jashan-e-Balochistan held at PNCA

Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with the government of Balochistan organised a colorful evening of Balochi music and dance here on its premises.

The PNCA’s mandate is to promote its regional culture home and abroad. The PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group presented a fisherman dance performed in coastal regions when a prosperous fish harvest is brought to the shores. The hardy and cheerful people, of Makran in Baluchistan set out in their boats before sunrise and return home at sunset with a rich haul. The dance captures the rhythm of the fishermen’s life.

The main pillar of Balochi dance is hand clapping (chapps) which is a foundation for the different dances of Balochistan. Leva is another dance from Lyari, Karachi which highlights the rhythm of feet.