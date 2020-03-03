NUST to organise seminar on knowledge economy

Islamabad:NUST Institute of Policy studies (NIPS) is organising a seminar on Wednesday (March 4), at 1030 hrs on topic ‘Knowledge Economy: The path to speedy and high quality growth.’

The seminar would feature eminent speakers in two high level interactive sessions dealing critically and comprehensively with the multi-faceted development aspects of the four key pillars of the emerging national knowledge economy, namely: Economic and institutional regime, human resource development, innovation, and advanced information & communication technologies.

The eminent speakers of the seminar are Asad Umar, Federal Minister Development, planning & special initiatives, Tania Aidrus, special adviser to PM on Digital Pakistan, Dr. Atta ur Rehman, chairman PM task force on science & technology, Dr. Tariq Banuri, chairman HEC, Tariq Saigol, chairman Kohinoor-Maple leaf group and Ameer Hussain, CEO-API MATIC.