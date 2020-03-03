Alleged negligence at PIMS claims life

Islamabad:A resident of Murree, Shahzad Khalil, who was under treatment for head injury at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) since February 22, passed away on Monday, allegedly due of medical negligence.

According to the brother of the deceased, when he reached the hospital on Monday and inquired about Shahzad, the duty doctor casually stated having no clue about him. After much efforts, he found the patient’s body, allegedly near a garbage dump inside the hospital, prompting a protest by relatives who placed the dead body on the road, blocking traffic leading to Blue Area. Earlier on, the duty doctor allegedy teamed up with three other colleagues and attacked the brother of the deceased.

“We had brought our patient to PIMS, where he had a CT scan. The doctors kept assuring us that he was fine. When his younger brother, visited the hospital today and inquired about Shahzad, the doctor said he did not know where he was. The said doctor called in another three doctors, all of who attacked the brother of the deceased. Nobody informed us about the death of our patient, who expired at 9 a.m. Inhuman treatment was meted out to the body, which was dumped near garbage,” a relative of the deceased stated.

The relative stated that the purpose of the protest is to draw attention to this grave injustice so that nobody else suffers the same way. He urged the government to award exemplary punishment to those involved in the incident. “These animals need to be taught to at least show some compassion towards the poor,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PIMS administration has typically constituted a three-member committee for investigations. The committee is headed by Dr. Imran Ismail. “The patients was brought in a very serious condition resulting from head injury. A committee has been formed to investigate and submit its findings within three days,” the hospital’s spokesman Dr. Waseem Khawaja stated. When asked whether the doctors had attacked the brother of the deceased, Dr. Waseem said he was not privy to any such information. “The complainant may point this out in a written application to the Executive Director of PIMS,” he added.