Services of anti-polio staff to be utilised for coronavirus vigilance

Islamabad:The services of surveillance staff working for the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) across the country will now additionally be utilised for synergistic surveillance of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Pakistan.

The decision has been taken in support of ongoing efforts being made by the federal and provincial health authorities to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19. The engagement of the staff of PEI, given its extensive surveillance network and capabilities, is expected to enhance the country’s early detection capacity for an efficient response. The staff will perform their duties without compromising polio surveillance.

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has sent out a written communique to the EOC Coordinators of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; EPI managers of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as the DG Health MCI and DHO Islamabad Capital Territory, informing them of the decision, which has been taken in view of the high risk of virus importation from neighbouring countries.

According to the National Coordinator of NEOC Dr. Rana Safdar, “The Ministry of National Health Services is already monitoring the situation in coordination with different stakeholders including the provincial health departments. It is in connection with activation of coordination mechanisms with dedicated focal persons that the PEI surveillance staff is also being engaged in support of the preparedness and response system for COVID-19.” The fact that synergies are being built for utilization of established systems for wider public benefit is quite a reassuring development in itself. The PEI also played a role in activation of the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 for reporting on COVOD-19.

The PEI staff will train provincial EOC staff on COVID-19 case definition, management and surveillance, and contact tracing. They will also pass on this expertise to the districts through orientation sessions and interactions with healthcare providers, and will support government focal points in establishing a functional COVID-19 sentinel surveillance system in designated hospitals. The PEI staff is also being assigned to conduct ad hoc active search of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases on a weekly basis as part of active surveillance to support government focal points in teaching hospitals, DHQs and private teaching hospitals.

Any cases identified through above activities will be shared with the government focal persons identified by the National Institute of Health (NIH) for further case management, contact tracing and response.