Gold prices rise Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates witnessed an increase of Rs700/tola in the local market on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates rose to Rs92,300/tola; following an increase in the rates in the international market. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs600 to Rs79,132.
In the international market, bullion rates increased $20 to $1,605/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
