SBP dubs low savings as reason for recurring current account deficit

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir on Monday termed low savings in the country as one of the reasons behind recurring current account deficit, saying the savings are not suffice to meet investment needs.

“Low savings are one of the reasons that we have repeated current account deficit problems,” Baqir said, addressing an event. “Our savings are not enough to meet our investments.” English Speaking Union of Pakistan, a part of an international educational charity group, hosted the event.

SBP governor said currently the real return on national savings schemes (NSS) in Pakistan is negative. On an average, the rate of return on NSS is 11 percent compared to inflation

that was 12.4 percent in February.

Baqir further said February national consumer price index inflation of 12.4 percent was in line with the SBP’s range of 11 to 12 percent for the current fiscal year. Consumer inflation stood at 14.6 percent in January.

SBP governor said rupee depreciation brought prices up, while supply side shocks also contributed to the rise in inflation in past few months.

“We are confident that the difficult decisions taken by the central bank in terms of the interest rates and exchange rate will continue to deliver,” he said. “We have seen people confidence in the rupee.”

Baqir said the moves in the foreign exchange market have been orderly. People are converting foreign currency deposits into rupee, he added.

SBP governor said market-based exchange rate system and the central bank’s zero lending to the government would help in preserving foreign exchange reserves and therefore strengthen the country’s financial sovereignty.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $12.5 billion as of February 21, from $7.2 billion in June 2019. “Rise in exports’ earnings is a good way to increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

Baqir further said the SBP is likely to launch two digital payment schemes in coming months to promote cashless economy. “We have big agenda on digital payments and fintech (financial technology). Our goal is to reduce our reliance on cash,” he said. “We are going to implement micropayment gateway and Assan [easy] mobile account scheme in few months, which will drive cashless transactions and promote financial inclusion in the country.”

SBP governor said the Assan mobile account scheme would allow people with a mobile phone to open digital transaction account swiftly from anywhere at any time.

The micropayment gateway is a digital payment platform based on modern technology making real-time interoperability of smaller digital transfers possible.