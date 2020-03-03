Stocks rally 3.5pc as a surprise CPI slide sparks rate cut hopes

Stocks on Monday boomeranged after unexpected inflation numbers for February sparked hopes of monetary softening, giving rise to a massive value-hunting rally, amid rebounding global equities and oil markets, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained a staggering 3.46 percent or 1312.68 points to close at 39,296.30 points, while KSE-30 hit a high of 3.59 percent or 627.44 points to end at 18,105.04 points.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a note said, “In line with a rebound in regional markets, bulls staged a comeback at the local bourse”.

“This rally can be attributed to: US deal with Taliban, February inflation at 12.4 percent year-on-year, rebound in international oil prices, trade deficit for last month going down 20 percent year-on-year, and reduction in local petroleum prices for March,” the brokerage added.

Of 371 active scrips, 306 were up, 48 down, and 17 ended unchanged. Volumes stood at 215.251 million shares, as compared to 202.177 million shares in the previous session.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib Limited said the market opened on a positive note as there was general belief that during the preceding week the market had overreacted to coronavirus issue after a couple of cases were reported in the country.

“The rally got support from favorable developments like a drop in inflation rate and trade numbers, which hints exports have picked up with trade deficit hitting almost 48 months low,” Tariq said.

Furthermore, he said, the economic numbers had improved in the last quarter or so and with coronavirus issue likely to fizzle out soon globally, the market was set to stage a healthy rally in the coming sessions.

Faizan Munshi, head of foreign sales at Next Capital said, “Easing inflation and recovery in world markets … helped the index snap out of bearish momentum”.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said equity market posted stellar rebound of 3.5 percent on expectations of earlier than anticipated monetary easing due to encouraging February CPI (consumer price index) inflation reading.

“Overall, the market gains were led by ENGRO, OGDC, PPL, and HUBC, which cumulatively contributed 393 points,” Balani said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks recovered sharply amid higher trades led by scrips across the board as investors weighed bull-run in global equities and gains from petroleum development levy”.

Expectations on release of IMF (International Monetary Fund) tranche this week, higher global oil prices and stronger economic outlook contributed to the rally, Mehanti added.

A leading trader said inflation was lower than the market expectations of 13.30 percent, which seemed to have made a case for the rate cut.

State Bank of Pakistan would announce its next monetary policy by the end this month, where interest rate was being expected to see a trimming of around 25 to 50 basis points, the trader said.

The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs200, to close at Rs7,400/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs90 to finish at Rs2,428/share.

Top losers were Sapphire Fibre, down Rs64.96 to close at Rs863.04/share, and Sapphire Textile, down Rs61.53 to close at Rs850.01/share.

Maple Leaf Cement led volumes with 18.111 million shares and gained Rs1.7 to end at Rs26.09/share, while Fauji Foods Limited’s turnover was the lowest with 6.373 million traded shares, whereas it gained Rs1.05 to end at Rs16.18/share.