Virus leaves Six Nations’ fate in balance

LONDON: The future of the 2020 Six Nations Championship is set to be decided at a meeting in Paris on Monday amid fears the coronavirus could wreck this season’s edition. An already scheduled World Rugby gathering in the French capital will now also see officials consider if more alterations are needed to the final two rounds of the Championship, with the March 7 meeting between Ireland and Italy in Dublin already postponed by the global COVID-19 outbreak. No replacement date has yet been set, with the Championship scheduled to conclude with matches involving all six teams on March 14. The Irish Rugby Football Union postponed their match against Italy following consultations with Simon Harris, Ireland’s health minister. Harris had expressed his misgivings about the game going ahead due to deaths from the new coronavirus in Italy, the European Union country that has been hit hardest by the outbreak.