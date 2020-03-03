Pradeep, Dhananjaya to miss WI T20s

COLOMBO: In what comes as a double blow for Sri Lanka ahead of the T20I series against West Indies, Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva have been ruled out due to injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket revealed on Monday.

Pradeep sustained a hamstring injury while bowling during the third ODI against West Indies and will be out of action for six weeks, which also rules out his participation in the Test series against England apart from the two 20Is against West Indies. Pradeep limped off the field midway during the match against West Indies, having bowled only 4.3 overs, and did not return. De Silva, who scored a half-century and bowled five overs in the same game, picked up a wrist injury. Asitha Fernando has been named Pradeep's replacement for the T20Is while the selectors are yet to announce a replacement for de Silva. The first T20I will be played on March 4 while the second game will be on March 6, with Pallekele hosting both games. —Agencies