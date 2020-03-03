Im takes US PGA title in thrilling fashion

MIAMI: South Korea’s Im Sung-jae captured his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday in a dramatic four-man Honda Classic shootout, then shared his worries about the coronavirus outbreak striking his homeland.

The 21-year-old Asian prodigy, last year’s US PGA Rookie of the Year, birdied four of the first five holes and sank tension-packed birdie putts at the par-3 15th and 17th to help secure the victory at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Im fired a four-under par 66 final round to become the youngest winner in tournament history with a breakthrough triumph at PGA National in his 50th US PGA start. "After so many chances so many weeks and having a bunch of top 10s, using that experience this week was big," Im said through a translator. "I hope to really work hard and move forward and become a winner again soon."

Im finished 72 holes on six-under 274 for a one-stroke victory over Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes. Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood was third on 276 and American Brendan Steele shared fourth on 277 with England’s Lee Westwood, American Daniel Berger and South Korean An Byeong-hun.

After the breakthrough title, Im expressed his concern over the coronavirus and its impact in South Korea. "There have been reportedly over 2,000 cases of the coronavirus in South Korea and I’m a little concerned and worried about how fast this virus is spreading," Im said through a translator.