Olympia/Technimen, Pebble Breakers advance in National Polo

LAHORE: Olympia/Technimen and Pebble Breakers recorded victories in the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-i-Azam Gold Cup 2020 matches here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Olympia/Technimen outlasted Remounts by 8-5. For Olympia/Technimen, Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as hero of the day as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while Hashim Kamal Agha contributed with a brace and Agha Musa Ali Khan, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo converted one goal each. From Remounts, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas thrashed three goals while Julio Alberto banged in a brace.

Olympia/Technimen dominated the match right from the word go as they gained a 3-1 lead by slamming in a hat-trick of goals - two by Hashim Kamal and one by Agha Musa - in the first chukker against one goal by Remounts, which was converted by Julio Alberto. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides struck one goal apiece. First Haseeb Minhas fired in a field goal for Remounts to reduce the margin to 3-2 and then Hissam pumped in one for Olympia to enhance their lead to 4-2.

The third chukker remained goalless as Olympia once again dominated the fourth chukker, where they thrashed three back-to-back goals to have 7-2 lead while Julio malletod one for Remounts to make it 7-3. In the fifth and decisive chukker, Remounts though played better polo and smashed in two tremendous goals - both by Haseeb Minhas - to further reduce the margin to 7-5 but it was all that they could get from the match as Olympia converted one more goal in their tally through Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo to win the encounter by 8-5.

In the second match of the day, Pebble Breaker outpaced Guard Group/Artema Medical by 8-5. From Pebble Breaker, Mariano Raigal smashed in superb five goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored a brace and Bilal Haye converted one. From Guard Group/Artema Medical, Raja Temur Nadeem hammered a hat-trick while George Meyrick and Taimur Ali Malik contributed one goal each.

Guard Group/Artema Medical were off to flying start as they thrashed in two back-to-back goals - one each by Raja Temur and George Meyrick - to gain 2-0 lead. Just before the end of the first chukker, Mariano Raigal fired in a field goal to make it 2-1. Guard Group converted a field goal in the beginning of the second chukker through Raja Temur to enhance their lead to 3-1. But Pebble Breaker fought back well and slammed in two back-to-back goals - both by Mariano Raigal - to draw the score at 3-all.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal each. Mariano struck one for Pebble Breaker and Raja Temur for Guard Group as the score at the end of the third chukker was equal at 4-all. Pebble Breaker then played superbly and prevailed over Guard Group in the fourth chukker by smashing in two back-to-back goals - both by Ahmed Tiwana - to have 6-4 lead. In the fifth and last chukker of the match, Pebble Breaker once again prevailed over Guard Group as they converted two goals against one by Guard Group to win the match by 8-5.