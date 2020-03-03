close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
Nadolo to join Leicester

March 3, 2020

LONDON: Fiji powerhouse wing Nemani Nadolo is to join Leicester ahead of the 2020/21 season, the English Premiership side announced Monday. The 32-year-old flyer, who boasts an impressive international record, with 19 tries in just 29 Tests, is currently playing in France’s Top 14 with Montpellier. Widely regarded as one of the best finishers in rugby union, the much-travelled Nadolo has scored more than 150 professional tries in a career that has spanned the southern and northern hemispheres.

