Pak women seek consolation win today

LAHORE: Pakistan will be seeking a consolation win as they play their last Group-B match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against Thailand on Tuesday at the Sydney Showground Stadium. England and South Africa have already booked the two semifinal spots from the group hence the Pakistan-Thailand match will have no bearing on the group’s semifinalists. Javeria Khan will lead the team against Thailand in place of injured captain Bismah Maroof.

Pakistan squad (from): Javeria Khan (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.