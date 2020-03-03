Sindh crowned Inter-Provincial Netball champs

ISLAMABAD: Sindh won men and women Inter- Provincial Netball Championship that concluded at the Hamidi Hall here on Monday. Sindh beat Punjab 17-15 goals to land men’s title while in third position match Gilgit defeated Islamabad by 16-10 goals. In women’s final, Sindh beat Punjab by 13-7 goals. KP beat Gilgit 5-2 goals to finish third. Six teams took part in the championship which included Punjab, Sindh, KP, Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit President CBR Employees Housing Society Altaf Ahmed Butt was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. President Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arain, Secretary General Syed Gohar Raza, President, Huma Football Club Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi were also present on the occasion.