Miami suffer defeat in MLS debut

LOS ANGELES: David Beckham’s Inter Miami made a disappointing start in their Major League

Soccer debut on Sunday, losing 1-0 against Los Angeles FC.

A superb chip from Mexico international striker Carlos Vela sealed victory for Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium in a game dominated by the home side.

Inter Miami joined the league this season after a tortuous journey marked by setbacks since former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham exercised his option to become an owner of his own team in 2014.

Co-owner Beckham, who played for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the closing seasons of his professional career, watched from the stands on Sunday as Miami slipped to defeat.

Inter co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas and Marcelo Claure were also on hand, as were several hundred pink-and-black clad Miami fans. Los Angeles dominated the early exchanges, with Diego Rossi coming close to opening the scoring after only five minutes when his header from Vela’s cross was parried away by Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles.

LAFC had the ball in the net shortly afterwards when Brian Rodriguez and Rossi combined to tee-up Mark-Anthony Kaye. Kaye’s low finish beat Robles but the goal was chalked off after replays showed Rossi was just offside from Rodriguez’s pass in the build-up.