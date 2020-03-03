Du Plessis back for S Africa’s tour to India

JOHANNESBURG: Former captain Faf du Plessis will return to South Africa’s one-day international squad for a three-match tour of India later this month.

Du Plessis and fellow batsman Rassie van der Dussen were rested for a current series against Australia but both were named in a 15-man squad announced by Cricket South Africa on Monday.

Orthodox left-arm spinner George Linde, who made his Test debut against India in Ranchi last October, is in line for his first white-ball cap in place of left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is unavailable because his wife is soon to give birth to the couple’s first child.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was unavailable because of a groin injury. Kyle Verreynne, who made an impressive international debut by scoring 48 and taking three catches in the first match against Australia on Saturday, has been retained but Janneman Malan, who failed to score on debut in the same match, was left out.

A statement from Cricket South Africa said the selections were a continuation of a search for the next generation of players who will potentially represent the country in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

"It is a good opportunity for the players selected to put their hands up and show what they are capable of in the tough playing conditions of India," the statement said.

The South African squad will leave for India following the third and final one-day international against Australia in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.