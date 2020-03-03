Execution problems hurting United’s PSL-5 campaign: Ronchi

ISLAMABAD: Exciting opening batsman Luke Ronchi admitted Islamabad United were facing execution problems that had been hurting their campaign in the Pakistan Super League-5.

The former two times champions, United have two wins from six matches they have played so far. During the last two outings at the Pindi Stadium Sunday, Islamabad failed to defend total in 180s.

Quetta Gladiators snatched win against United as Ben Cutting hit two towering sixes against Amad Butt and later Alex Hales, Sharjeel Khan and Imad Wasim extended same treatment to United bowlers, hitting up high winning target, striking fours and sixes against the depleted attack. “I have to admit our execution plan is not up to the mark. It is not about batting or bowling it is the execution plan that is not working properly. We always have had a game plan but the execution is not there. Sometimes we don’t bat well when there is a requirement. Sometimes we bowled badly,” Ronchi said.

Commenting on the match against Karachi Kings that Islamabad lost even after posing up a good total, he said he did not think there was anything wrong with team approach. “Batting up front was a bit difficult Sunday evening. We took time to settle down. Once we got our acts together we put up 106 runs for unbeaten fourth wicket. There is no doubt that our bowling failed to defend the target that was defendable on couple of occasions. There we lacked execution plan,” he said. When questioned as which Pakistani young player impressed him most, he said there were more than one.

“PSL is full of talented players. You cannot name one or two. But when you talk about international cricket there is a lot to do when it comes to performing in international cricket. So these players need more tuning up and exposure before embarking on international campaign.”

Whatever reasons are, Islamabad United performance has been going down with each match and defeat against Karachi Kings Sunday night has been seen as the worst in recent times.

Though Dayle Steyn has already played his opening match for the United, the rest of the lot is too inexperience and often been seen melting under pressure.