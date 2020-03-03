Qalandars still hopeful as PSL-5 returns to Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) extravaganza returns to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium with Lahore Qalandars still expecting a change in their fortunes when they take on former champions Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday night.

Qalandars came heavy on Gladiators in their previous meeting with the former winning by eight wickets. Like all its previous attempts, Qalandars were unfortunate at their losing best. They showed some exorbitant performances in their last three matches played in this season five but still fell short.

However, there were some positives despite defeat in their rain-reduced encounter against Peshawar Zalmi last week. Their star batsmen Chris Lynn and Samit Patel came among run and their bowlers David Wiese and Dilber Hussain also on a tight leash. But the biggest concern was their opener Fakhar Zaman’s form and similarly Dane Vilas.

Meanwhile Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar said that despite three back to back defeats his team is in high spirits. If they are to get their first win of the season, all of their pawns will have to strike hard because Quetta is one of the best all-round sides and also firing all cylinders.

Quetta have won two of their three matches and lost to Multan, which floated on Rilee Rossouw’s century from just 43 balls.

But Shane Watson’s 41-ball 80 would give them hope of yet another win. The side looks formidable with Roy, Azam Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed doing the needful. And their bowling too in Mills, Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan and Ben Cutting have a cutting edge.

Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that they are playing to the plan and all they now need is to bring improvement.

Head to head, Gladiators lead Qalandars 5-3. The only time Gladiators won both their league fixtures against Qalandars was in 2017.

Teams (from): Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk, AUS), Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn (AUS), Samit Patel (ENG), Seekkuge Prasanna (SL), Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas (wk, SA), David Wiese (SA), Fakhar Zaman.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Fawad Ahmed (AUS), Anwar Ali, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting (AUS), Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood (until March 7), Tymal Mills (ENG), Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul (WI, from March 7), Jason Roy (ENG), Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson (AUS).